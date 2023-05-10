Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House announced Thursday it will not offer its beloved strawberry pie in 2023. The future of the annual Strawberry Pie Week is uncertain.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The fan favorite of late spring — Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti’s Strawberry Pie Week — won’t take place again in 2023.

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House on 5th Avenue in Huntington would be packed with customers annually during Strawberry Pie Week, a five-day sprint beginning the Tuesday after Mother’s Day when the restaurant would serve up its legendary dessert to customers who wait in a line wrapped around the block. More than 10,000 slices of pie were usually served in a week.

