WILLIAMSON — After being delayed by two weeks due to a COVID-19 exposure in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office, the canvass of the Nov. 3, 2020, general election in Mingo County was conducted Thursday and Friday at the Mingo County Courthouse.
Incumbent Duke Jewell (D) and challenger Brock Mounts (R), the two candidates in the Mingo County prosecutor’s race, were separated by a slim margin of 12 votes, according to unofficial totals released election night by the clerk’s office.
According to Deputy Clerk Angie Browning, Jewell added four votes to his lead as he is now ahead by 16 votes over Mounts after the canvass. Jewell’s final number of votes were 4,773, while Mounts finished with 4,757 total votes.
No changes were made from any of the races announced on election night following the canvass, which began Nov. 5 and entered into a recess, before resuming Nov. 19 and ending Nov. 20.
During the canvass, approximately 1,558 votes that were cast at the early voting machine inside the Mingo County Courthouse were recounted after an issue on election night required them to be re-entered into the system by hand.
Mounts was ahead of Jewell on election night before the 1,500-plus early votes were returned at the end of the night and Jewell surpassed him by a dozen votes.
Due to the issue, the early votes were recounted in the canvass to ensure the accuracy of the results.
Mounts could request a recount of the entire election but would have to fund it himself, according to the clerk’s office. He had 24 hours following the completion of the canvass to request the recount. No word on if a recount was requested as of press time.
A little more than half — 50.25% — of registered voters in Mingo County cast a vote.
In total, 10,130 votes were cast, including a record 2,493 early votes, 650 absentee ballots, 6,951 votes cast on election day and 36 provisional ballots.