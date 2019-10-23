SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) has named Jeremy Hall the new Community CEO for the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Kentucky, according to a news release.
Hall, originally of Knott County, officially assumed his duties at Tug Valley ARH on Oct. 21. He replaces former CCEO Tim Hatfield, who has moved into the Community CEO position at the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.
Hall has extensive experience in hospital operations, community relations and physician engagement, having risen through the ARH health system from an administrative fellow in human resources to second in command as the associate administrator of the 173-bed Beckley ARH Hospital in less than 10 years. He also served as assistant administrator at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital for five years before making the move to Beckley five years ago.
“During his time with both our Beckley and Middlesboro ARH hospitals, Jeremy has demonstrated his ability as a hospital administrator and leader. He has contributed to the success of those hospitals by building strong relationships with our patients, medical staff, employees and the within the communities he served,” said ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman. “It’s always a pleasure to be able to promote from within the organization, and I am pleased Jeremy has accepted this new leadership opportunity and look forward to seeing all he accomplishes at Tug Valley ARH.”
Prior to beginning his career at ARH, Hall earned a degree in health care administration from Midway College and a master’s of business administration from Kaplan University, Davenport, Iowa.
Hall says he looks forward to moving into the new position.
“It is a great honor to be selected to serve as the Community CEO of Tug Valley ARH,” Hall said. “As a native of eastern Kentucky, it is exciting to have the opportunity to serve the people of South Williamson and the surrounding communities. I look forward to partnering with our community to improve access to quality healthcare in the Tug Valley region.”