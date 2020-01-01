WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a special photography exhibit at the historic Coal House in downtown Williamson on Friday, Dec. 27.
The exhibition was titled “Seasons in Japan” and featured the collections of award-winning photographer Mayumi Arai, who hails from Japan but has ties to the Tug Valley area.
Arai is married to Williamson native Rod Van Meter, who is the son of Doyle and Linda Van Meter, both of whom still reside in West Williamson.
She has been a photographer for over a decade and has had many of her photographs published in various magazines. Her favorite subjects include Mt. Fiji, fireworks, local trains and the coastline.
Many of her photos have also won awards in regional competition in the Shonan area, which encompasses the coastline of Kanagawa Prefecture, just southwest of Tokyo. Three of her award-winning photos were included in this exhibition.
Arai was born in Abiko, Japan, and after working for 10 years in the office furniture industry in Japan, she came to California and earned an associate’s degree from Santa Monica College and a bachelor’s degree from the California College of Arts and Crafts in San Francisco in 2003.
She and her family returned to Japan in 2003, where they now reside in Kamakura with Rod and their two daughters.
To follow Mayumi’s photos, search for @MaysCafe_Photography on Instagram.