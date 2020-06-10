Summer is sneaking up and I feel as though I haven’t properly prepared. But that’s about to change tomorrow. My first camping trip of the season is officially being planned.
I can’t remember an unhappy summer — the warm weather, campfires, tree frogs, lake water and the sun trigger all the feels and so many happy memories come to mind. Even my walk out in the sunshine has a little more purpose behind the steady movement.
Though it’s hard to actually revel in the excitement in the midst of our country’s struggles, we are a long way from winter and the chill of it is slowly leaving me. I’m welcoming the chance to move away from the noise and all the visuals of civil unrest that make me wonder where my peace lies. Being outdoors in the darkness with only a fire to light my vision, blanketed in the earth’s green odor — that’s my language, spoken so fluently that sometimes when I hear the silence, I not only know peace, but I also smell it and my body is so clearly feeling the freshness and expressing the happiness in my soul.
Food is always a part of any experience in my life, so packing a quick lunch for the day that will get us through while we set up our camp allows for a little creative expression.
It’s only by coincidence that these are called spring rolls, but how fitting is that? These are simple to make, but so delicious and light. They’re easy to pack and pop in your mouth for an extra delicious pick-me-up. I eat these several times a week, but I’m making these tonight before I go to bed so that all I have to think about is what we’re eating over the camp fire. Enjoy your weekend and spend it loving your life and loving who is with you.
Spring Rolls
1 avocado, sliced in sticks
1 red bell pepper, sliced in sticks
1 pkg. rice paper wraps
1 cucumber, sliced in sticks
8 shrimp, cooked and sliced length wise
Fresh mint
Fresh cilantro
2 T. orange marmalade
½ tsp. garlic chili sauce
3 T. Hoisin sauce
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup oil
Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper flat. In a row across the center, place 2 shrimp halves, mint, cilantro and lettuce, avocado, cucumber and bell peppers, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side. Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with the lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
In a bowl whisk the marmalade, chili sauce, and hoisin sauce with vinegar and slowly add in the oil. Serve with the spring rolls.