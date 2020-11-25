WILLIAMSON — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacob’s Well Mission on Third Avenue in Williamson was once again able to lend a helping hand to people in need during the holidays.
The nonprofit organization conducted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, and even though she could not invite people inside to eat, owner Janette O’Brien said they still gave out hundreds of free ham and turkey dinners to-go on Monday.
Jacob’s Well serves free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and serves anywhere from 50 to 200 people on any given day.
O’Brien says that she had a calling from God in 2008, who told her to open a mission and to call it Jacob’s Well. She says with the downturn of the coal industry in the past decade, the need was worse than ever before.
They have since evolved into much more than just a food pantry, as they also collect clothes, sleeping bags, blankets, soaps and other items to give away to the needy.
Jacob’s Well Mission operates solely off of donations and volunteers from local churches, business people and local government who help support the cause with food and monetary donations. O’Brien said it seems there is always somebody there to help out.
The mission accepts donations throughout the year and is currently accepting donations for their annual Christmas dinner and other activities. To donate, call 304-236-5955. Donations may also be sent to Jacob’s Well Mission, P.O. Box 403, Williamson WV 25661.
The Jacob’s Well Mission Christmas Dinner is held every year on the Monday before Christmas, which for 2020 is Dec. 21.