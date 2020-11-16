Essential reporting in volatile times.

Jacob’s Well Mission will give out free Thanksgiving dinners to-go starting at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at its location, 151 E. 3rd Ave. in Williamson. The mission also will be open starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving day — for meals.