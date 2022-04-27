HUNTINGTON — Zoe Morris wanted to see the world when she joined the military before the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States.
In 2003, she was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. While she got her wish to see the world, she worries about the implications her deployment — which included working at and near burn pits — could have on her future health.
After spending the past few years discovering what she called “excellent services” provided at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington and smaller clinics throughout the state, the Charleston resident is now one of its biggest advocates.
However, after a federal report proposed last month cutbacks at facilities across Appalachia, Morris worries what is to come for veterans who, at an increasing rate, find it harder to find affordable opportunities for private health insurance policies and those who need the community the VA medical care system brings.
“It will continue to be valuable as we lose our Vietnam vets,” she said. “The Global War on Terrorism in vet number is about half, but we’re still here and we’re still going to have those issues, and war is not going to end anytime soon. Having that system in place, for me as someone who still has more than half my life left, is just beyond words.”
The recommendations
The report came as a result of Congress’ passage of the VA Mission Act in 2018. The act requires the VA Secretary to develop an initial list of recommendations, including the acquisition of new space, the modernization of existing space and the disposal of unneeded space by Jan. 31.
The report splits West Virginia into four markets: Huntington, Beckley, Clarksburg and the Northern Panhandle.
In 2019, the Huntington market had 31,748 enrollees, but it is expected to experience a 15.3% decrease in enrollment over the next 10 years.
Demand for inpatient medical and surgical services is projected to decrease by 13.6% and demand for inpatient mental health services is projected to decrease by 22.3% by 2029. However, demand for long-term care is projected to increase by 8.5%. Demand for outpatient services — such as primary care, mental health, medical and surgical special care, dental care and rehabilitation therapists — is also projected to increase.
The report recommends in the Huntington market the discontinuation of inpatient medical and surgical services at the Huntington VA and instead suggests the use of existing health care providers, as well as converting the emergency department into an urgent care center. It would also establish a long-term care center to meet high demand for long-term care and geriatric services.
The VA would also establish a new residential rehabilitation treatment program in Charleston, as well as move the Charleston community-based outpatient clinic to a new site in the vicinity of the capital city.
The Lenore-Williamson outpatient clinic would also be moved to a new, larger site at Chattaroy, West Virginia, which the report said could serve a wider geographic area and offer more patient services.
Finally, it recommended expanding services at the outpatient office at Gallipolis, Ohio, which also serves veterans in Mason County, West Virginia.
While a national average of 32.5% of VA enrollees live in rural areas, the number increases to 49.7% for the Huntington market’s enrollees. More than 57% of the enrollees live within a 30-minute drive of a primary care site and 63% live within a 60-minute drive of a VA secondary care site, the report said.
People who need more serious inpatient services could have to travel as far away as Connecticut to seek care.
A veteran’s concerns
Morris joined the U.S. Army in 2000 after graduating from Hurricane High School. She is one of 200,000 veterans who have registered their name on the burn pit registry, which was established in 2014 to collect data to help researchers understand potential health effects of exposure to airborne hazards during military service.
She said the burn pits varied in size and could be used to burn anything from trash to feces to larger scale items, all of which emit harmful smoke and gas that can contain cancer-causing material.
“We manned these burn pits in our uniforms. There were no masks or anything. You just went to man the burn pit,” she said. “Burn pits are huge. (It’s causing) huge amounts of cancer, all kinds. It’s coming back more and more and more because these burn pits are huge.”
She eventually returned to West Virginia, where she worked for a nonprofit that did not provide health insurance. She used the women’s health clinic on the West Side of Charleston for yearly exams and birth control. Eventually she decided to look into what the VA could provide for her.
Her curiosity changed her medical care outlook for years to come.
At 29, she became pregnant. She didn’t qualify for Medicaid or similar help. With no other options, she turned to the VA, which covered all the costs of her pregnancy, even a home birth and midwife. Years later she still uses the VA for 100% of her medical care, from eye exams to mental health care to her primary physician, all at little or no cost to her.
She has used the Huntington VA emergency room — which the report recommends be closed — once for what resulted in emergency eye surgery and another time when she found a tick deeply embedded in her skin. She also received care at the outpatient clinic in Charleston for a case of strep throat.
Morris said the effects the war might have on soldiers may not be fully known, even 20 years after her deployment.
She said she could be in the VA system for another 40 or 50 years and it’s important to her to have the comfort of having all her doctors in the same system who can talk to each other and communicate her issues to each other, all on one campus. Outsourcing reduces that comfort, she said.
Federal officials respond
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he has been opposed to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Act for four years. In May 2018, he moved to strike the act from the VA Mission Act, which he predicted would reduce facilities and services for West Virginian veterans. The next year he introduced the Elimination of the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission of 2019 Act, but it failed.
Last month Manchin expressed concerns that those nominated to serve on the AIR Commission hail from heavily populated areas and do not represent rural communities such as West Virginia. Manchin held a listening session Monday with West Virginia veterans to discuss the proposed changes and allow them to voice their concerns. Manchin said he would fight “tooth and nail” to prevent the changes.
“Three of our four VAMCs in West Virginia would be downsized, forcing our brave veterans to travel farther for the same care they’ve received at our VAMCs for years,” he said. “I will take what I heard from our veterans today back to Washington to fight against any recommendations that would take away services from our veterans.”
Earlier this month, Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., led a group of 12 bipartisan senators who sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to consult with Congress and local stakeholders on a state-by-state basis on the impacts the recommendations would have, especially on elderly veterans.
The letter said the report focused on quantitative data and not the impact it would make on real veterans, particularly the elderly ones.
“Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect this country. They deserve consistent, accessible, quality care when they return. That’s the promise we made to these brave men and women when they took their oath to serve, and that’s the promise we intend to keep,” the senators wrote.
What’s next
To the federal leaders, Morris warned of the implications that cutbacks in West Virginia could have. She said VA health care is not something that recruits young people, but it retains adults and the kind of people they should want in the military.
“If they cannot figure out how to pass universal health care, then they need to make sure to boost up and support the VA health care system and the hospitals as much as they can,” she said. “That will become a more and more valuable draw as our public health care system becomes less and less accessible to everyday working people.”
She said VA health care should be expanded, not reduced. She said it should be expanded to cover more people who have served their country and community, not just those who served long tours overseas — referring to National Guard members who served in West Virginia during the deadly 2016 floods.
She also believes the VA is not doing enough outreach and marketing to educate those who aren’t enrolled but qualify for the services.
The Mission Act required the establishment of an AIR Commission, a panel of nine members not yet nominated by the president or approved by the Senate, which is tasked with reviewing the recommendations and presenting a final list of recommendations to the president by Jan. 31, 2023.
In turn, the president will notify the Commission and Congress if he approves or disapproves the list by Feb. 15, 2023, and Congress will have a month to revise the recommendations, if they are not approved, with other deadlines following.