WASHINGTON, D.C. — An investment of $98,500 from the Economic Development Administration has been given to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority to support the completion of the master plan for the development of the Air Transportation Park, according to a news release from the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).
“Improving Southern West Virginia’s air transportation infrastructure is a crucial step in strengthening our economy,” Miller said. “This important investment will create job opportunities and bring new business to our coal communities. I’m committed to securing funding for projects like these that get more West Virginians back to work.”
This investment will be used to lay the groundwork for economic diversification throughout the region.
When completed, it will help strengthen businesses in the coal communities, increase private investment and create more jobs. This investment helps cover the project total cost of $150,241.