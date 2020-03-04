PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — International speakers and motivational leaders M. Kevin Davis and Tom Ziglar will be the keynote presenters at the “Raise the Lid Leadership Summit” at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, on Thursday, March 26, according to a news release.
“The event is designed to empower people in our region to unlock the leadership potential they have in themselves. We’ll present proven strategies, real-life methods, and focused tactics to allow people to become better leaders, engaged team members, increase their reach and more. We want people to ‘build the best you,” said M. Kevin Davis.
The event will also feature emcee, Kevin Williams, a performer with a 34-year career who continues to be the guitarist, band leader and resident funny guy with Bill & Gloria Gaither, The Gaither Vocal Band and “The Gaither Homecoming” TV Series. He performs approximately 60 to 70 concerts a year with them.
“Our focus at the Ziglar organization is to inspire. I’ve found a true partner in that mission in M. Kevin Davis. Together, we’re going to truly raise the lid on the leadership potential people possess. I am excited about this summit and encourage people to attend and bring their teams,” Ziglar said.
