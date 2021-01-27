HARDY, Ky. — A man from Martin County died Jan. 21 after the commercial log truck he was driving overturned on Hardy Mountain, according to Kentucky State Police.
James Hager, 48, of Inez, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner, according to a statement from KSP.
The statement said the agency received reports of the accident on Ky. 319 at Hardy at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Initial investigation by the KSP Commercial Vehicle Division revealed that Hager lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and lose some of its load.
Logs and other debris from the truck also struck a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a nearby residence with the driver inside, but he was not injured.
The crash and resulting debris caused power to be knocked out for nearby residents for several hours, and Ky. 319 was closed down for nearly eight hours as crews worked to clear debris and restore power.
Along with KSP, the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service also responded.