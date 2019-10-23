PIKEVILLE, Ky. —The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of Kentucky recently released 33 felony indictments that were handed down by the grand jury with the majority being for drug possession.
The indictments include:
- Amanda O’Neal, 43, of Forest Hills, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, valium, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Erica Daniels, 42, of Matewan: theft by unlawful taking.
- Beverly L. Lester, 32, of Phelps, Ky.: identity theft and second-degree hindering prosecution.
- William Young, 53, of Belfry, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Scott Hurley, 39, of Kimper, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, and first-degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Henry Campanella, 34, of Freeburn, Ky.: first-degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Veronica Blankenship, 43, of Phelps, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Gary Sincell, 37, of Freeburn, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Robert Caldwell, 34, of Jenkins, Ky.: first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jeremy Blevins, 37, of Pikeville, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Mark Smith, 39, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first-degree promoting contraband, first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone, and being in possession of a defaced firearm.
- Randy Lee, 55, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree strangulation, first degree fleeing or evading police, and forth degree assault.
- Dennis Hopkins, 69, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
- Sheena Hopkins, 38, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: receiving stolen property, first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent felony offender.
- Garrick Travis Weir, 38, of Shelby Gap, Ky.: receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Suzanne Worrix, 38, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, two counts of third degree possession of a controlled substance, gabapentin and clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
- Richard Weddington, 39, of Raccoon, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam and clonazepam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jerry L. Riley, 43, of Pikeville, Ky.: identity theft and first-degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Walter Darnell Coleman, 52, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, and public intoxication.
- Travis Johnson, 40, of Bevinsville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tommy Slone, 47, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, gabapentin.
- Julie A. Williams, 49, of Wheelwright, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Joseph Horner, 29, of Harold, Ky.: identity theft.
- William Brian Bowen, 44, of Dorton, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Brandon Rose, 45, of Regina, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Jody Pruitt, 44, of Pikeville, Ky.: second-degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and menacing.
- John Crider, 31, of Ashcamp, Ky.: second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and fourth degree assault.
- Alicia Robinson, 43, of Jenkins, Ky.: first-degree promoting contraband.
- Scott Hurley, 39, and Keishia Brown, 32, of Pikeville: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and being a persistent felony offender. Brown is also charged with two more counts of being a persistent felony offender, one count of theft by unlawful taking and a count of theft of identity on two separate indictments.
An indictment is an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.