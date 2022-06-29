WILLIAMSON — The July 4 weekend is approaching, and events are planned across Mingo County to mark the occasion.
JULY 1-3
The town of Gilbert has events planned for Friday-Sunday, July 1-3. A community yard sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 1-2, at town hall. Saturday will also feature a Regatta and Anything That Floats event starting at 11 a.m. at the Justice Bridge. Floaters will meet at the Veterans Park for lunch. Saturday at the Community Center will feature games and free ice cream beginning at 6 p.m., with fireworks set for 10 p.m.
JULY 2
The town of Delbarton will host its celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Community Center/Opry House. The event will feature live music and refreshments. Fireworks have also been announced, but there is no set start time posted.
Lenore Volunteer Fire Department will have an event in the parking lot of Cheech’s Pizza beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The event will feature a live DJ, fire truck rides, a dunking booth and more. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m.
Thunder in the Valley, hosted by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, is set for 10:05 p.m. The event takes place in the South Williamson area.
JULY 4
The city of Williamson will host “Red, White and Slide” from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, July 4. The plan is to turn the hill near the mud pit used during Dirt Days into a giant water slide. The idea came from seeing videos on social media of similar events being held in other areas for end-of-the-year parties at schools and other places. The event will be free for both adults and children. Those who want to slide will be asked to sign a waiver. The event will include two water slides, water games, music and more. There will also be food vendors and an ice cream truck.
The town of Kermit will have fireworks after dark Monday. A community event before the display will feature free popsicles and watermelon.