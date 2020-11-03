CHARLESTON — For the second election in a row, West Virginia voters were on pace to elect Republican Mac Warner as secretary of state over Democrat Natalie Tennant, who served as secretary of state for two terms before Warner defeated her in the 2016 election.
Warner received 194,737 votes of those reported as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, compared to Tennant’s 146,282, according to results on the secretary of state’s website.
From the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston on Tuesday, Warner said Tennant “ran a really good race,” based on ideas and the functions of the Secretary of State’s Office.
Warner said he was excited to be re-elected for the first time.
“My opponent made this election a referendum on my leadership style, attacking my move early on to clean up the office, to reduce the size of government and to focus on customer service,” Warner said in a statement Tuesday night. “West Virginia voters and the people who run businesses in West Virginia recognize the transformation we have made in the first four years, and they voted today for me to continue making these improvements.”
Tennant, who took in election results in Charleston, called Warner around 9:30 p.m. to congratulate him on his presumed victory.
The results Tuesday night were disappointing for Tennant, who said she won’t get a chance to bring her ideas and innovation for West Virginia’s election system to fruition.
“I’m proud of what I talked about, what we were going to be doing in the future and what initiatives needed to take place, and I still believe need to take place,” Tennant said. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve done.”
Warner, of Morgantown, is completing his first term as secretary of state. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army, attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and obtained his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law. He sought election to the Secretary of State’s Office after his retirement from service.
The race between Tennant and Warner this year was contentious as the COVID-19 pandemic along with issues with the U.S. Postal Service provided more challenges than usual to vote in 2020.
Throughout the 2020 election cycle, Warner said West Virginia had the safest primary election in the nation, and Tennant said Warner provided inconsistent information and means for West Virginians to vote during the pandemic.
From Warner’s perspective, voters responded to how well he handled the pandemic.
“Just as we did in the June primary, West Virginia has now executed an impeccable November general election. We should be proud of our system, our laws and our people,” Warner said.
For his second term in office, Warner has plans to pursue implementing some of the lessons learned during the pandemic into state law, including changing the deadlines for people to request an absentee ballot to allow more time for the ballot to travel through the mail.
He said he didn’t believe state election laws needed any major overhauls, based on his experience during the pandemic.
“It should be done in the light of day, when both sides can address whether this is something they really want to do,” Warner said. “The laws are just about right. It would only be small tweaks here and there.”