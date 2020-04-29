WILLIAMSON — Even though all three divisions’ seats are open in the 2020 Mingo County magistrate race, only one of the incumbents will face a challenger in the primary election on Tuesday, June 9.
Incumbent Jim Harvey of Chattaroy is seeking re-election in Division 3. He is challenged by Billy Sexton of Williamson.
Since 2016, all judicial elections are nonpartisan elections and are decided in the primary.
Incumbents Donald Sansom of Matewan and David Justice David Justice of Delbarton are unopposed in Divisions 1 and 2.
Harvey has served as a Mingo County magistrate since 2014, when he was elected to an unexpired term after the resignation of magistrate Dallas Toler, who pleaded guilty in December 2014 to illegally registering a felon who was on probation to vote.
Harvey was elected again in 2016. When it comes to being a magistrate, he said experience matters.
“Experience counts a lot in this job,” Harvey said. “ A lot of people might not think that. They think, ‘Well, I can do a better job than what he’s doing.’ But they are going to have to get in here, and you don’t even really get your feet wet until you’ve been here about three years. I’m still learning.”
Harvey has lived in Mingo County for 35 years but says he has been working in the county for most of his life. He owned his own business for nearly 30 years, worked for the Electric Line Company for several years and was superintendent for the floodwall in Williamson.
“I’ve worked with people over the years, and that means a lot working with people,” Harvey said. “If you don’t know how to work with people, it’s just not going to work for you.”
Sexton is in his second race for magistrate. He also ran in the 2016 election, but lost to Donald Sansom. He agreed that being a people person is essential in performing the duties of a magistrate.
“I’ve been working since I was 12 years old, and I’ve dealt with the public my whole life,” Sexton said. “I believe everybody deserves a second chance, and I’m willing to listen and work with the people.”
Sexton currently serves as the manager of Duba Wrecker and Service Center in Williamson, where he has worked since 1998. Prior to working at Duba’s, he was the head of security at the Southside Mall from 1995-2002.
He said he has dreamed of serving as a magistrate since he was 15 years old after talking with former Mingo County magistrate Ethel Pollis. He said he thinks his experience with running a business will help him.
“I’ve been a committed businessman for 22 years. But I believe to run a business, it’s the same thing as a magistrate. You just try to help the people of the county,” Sexton. “If you can help people and give them a deal, help them. If you can’t you can’t, but you have to be a people person.”
The job of a magistrate includes using their training and judgment to oversee the application and enforcement of state laws, municipal laws and court procedures.
Magistrates have jurisdiction over civil cases in which the financial amount in dispute is less than $5,000. They hear misdemeanor cases and conduct preliminary examinations in felony cases.
In criminal cases, they issue and record affidavits, complaints, arrest warrants and search warrants, as well as set bail and make decisions concerning proposed plea agreements, the collection of courts costs, cash bonds and fines. Magistrates issue emergency protective orders in cases involving domestic violence.
Magistrates run for four-year terms in nonpartisan elections. The current salary for a Mingo County magistrate is $57,500.
Due to the novel coronavirus, West Virginia’s primary election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9, nearly a month after its original date of May 12.