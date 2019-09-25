WILLIAMSON — The “Smalltown Throwdown” was held in downtown Williamson this past weekend in conjunction with the King Coal Festival and saw a good turnout as more than 40 riders and nearly 30 machines hit the trails for a group ride.
The event was hosted by McCoy Motorsports and Starters Sports Bar and Restaurant and was designed to showcase the Hatfield McCoy Trails — in particular, the Buffalo Mountain and Devil Anse Trail Systems.
Participants in the event were able to purchase a one-day trail pass for $1 if they did not already have certified trail passes. The one-day passes were only good for the day of the event.
The ride left shortly after 10 a.m., and they returned to town just after 4 p.m. in time for the parade at the King Coal Festival and a night of dinner and live music at Starters.
— Williamson Daily News