WILLIAMSON - The inaugural Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presented by HKL Productions was a hit this past Saturday at the Rose G. Smith Theatre in Williamson as the event reached a sellout seeing all 70 tickets being purchased.
Murder and Merriment, an interactive murder mystery theatre troupe from Scott Depot, West Virginia, performed one of their many skits called "Murder at the Opry." There were special guest appearances from none other than Elvis Priestley, Henry Williams, Pansy Cline, Johnny Crash, Loretty Lynde, Jack Reeves, Tona Wynette, Dolly Pardon, Robert Miller and July Carter.
According to event organizer Tonya Webb, HKL Productions will host more events like this in the future.