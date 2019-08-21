WILLIAMSON - The inaugural Love Williamson Celebration was held in downtown Williamson on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Second Avenue was lined with vendors and had plenty of street activities set up, including an escape room at the Mountaineer Hotel, painting classes, face painting, drawing stations, chalk art and a green screen photo-op.
A Musical Instrument Petting Zoo was set up in the historic Cinderella Theater while the stage on Logan Street saw musical performances from Danny Ocean, Jillian Autumn and The High Incident Project, scene performances by the Southern Coalition for the Arts, and dance performances by Debbie's Dance Studio.
At the end of the day, a free showing of the classic film "The Goonies" was projected onto the side of the City Insurance building along First Avenue.
The event was intended to spotlight arts and culture in various forms.
