Upon returning for a rare day of in-person instruction Monday, students and teachers in Mingo County learned they would resume virtual learning on Tuesday.
The move came after Mingo County showed up in the red on the Monday county alert system posted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources with a positivity rate of 8.47 and an infection rate of 42.08.
Mingo County returned to virtual learning despite being labeled as a gold county on the Saturday Education Map released by the West Virginia Department of Education, which gave the OK for in-person learning this week.
The exception to the weekly education map is if a county turns red during the course of the week, then remote learning would begin the next school day and athletic and extracurricular activities would be suspended immediately.
According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard as of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has tested 12,661 individuals with a total of 1,053 positive cases and 17 total deaths.
Over the past seven days from Monday, Nov. 30, to Sunday, Dec. 4, 69 new cases of COVID-19 were found in Mingo County residents at testing sites across the county.
On a statewide level as of 10 a.m. Monday, West Virginia has reported 56,128 positive cases of COVID-19 with 841 deaths due to complications from the disease.
The Mingo County Health Department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor executive orders.
The Mingo County Health Department along with the West Virginia National Guard is offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county on a daily basis.
For locations and times, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions, you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.