CHARLESTON — West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice John Hutchison on Thursday announced he will not seek reelection in 2024.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am writing today to officially inform you, and anyone in the public who might be interested, that I will not seek reelection to the Supreme Court of Appeals in the upcoming election cycle,” Hutchison wrote in a letter, dated June 1, to Chief Justice Beth Walker.

