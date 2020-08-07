SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A couple was killed during an early morning fire that happened in the Happy Valley community of South Williamson, Kentucky on Thursday.
Watson "Rudy" Hensley and Connie Farley Hensley, both age 66, perished in the deadly flame, which remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Arson Investigator Nick Endicott.
According to Belfry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nee Jackson, his department was called out to a house fire with possible entrapment at 321 Happy Valley Road around 3:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, the fire department found the home completely engulfed in flames with part of the home already having crumbled to the ground. The car in the driveway was also on fire.
The BVFD was on scene for six hours battling the blaze, according to Jackson. They responded with five trucks and also received mutual aid from the Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department which provided additional water.
Kentucky State Police Detective Chase Maynard and Coroner Mike Hall also responded to the scene.
According to an obituary posted by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Rudy and Connie were set to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Oct. 18 of this year.
No other details, including the cause of the fire, have yet been made available by investigators.