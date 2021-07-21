DANVILLE — The fifth annual Little Coal River Kayak Float by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College was held in Danville on Saturday, July 10. The float was part of the Carrie Anne Scott Memorial Scholarship Event, and this year marked the first year for a rubber duck race.
The winner of the race was Doug Scott of Hurricane, West Virginia, who walked away with a new kayak autographed by Chad Pennington and Bob Pruett.
Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship in Scott’s name.