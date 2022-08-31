Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — In the back of a hangar at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday, Devin LeMaster joined fellow students as the ribbon was cut to officially welcome Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program to the facility.

About 20 students, all dressed alike for the occasion, represent the first class of the program. In about 18 months, they will enter the workforce in a career field with above average-paying jobs in an industry desperate for employees.

