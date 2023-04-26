HUNTINGTON — Jamie Lynn Lewin, 30, is one of the artists representing West Virginia at ArtFields 2023 in one of the South’s largest juried art competitions with more than $100,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.
ArtFields is an annual event held in Lake City, South Carolina, and will celebrate its eleventh year this April. In 2022, over a thousand artists from 13 qualifying Southeastern states applied to exhibit their work in 2023 with only one entry per artist. Of those applicants, just over 400 artists were accepted into the exhibition.
Lewin’s 66 inch-by-120 inch hand-stitched needlepoint work, titled “In An Instant,” was one of the accepted works. The work is a segment of a larger twenty-foot needlepoint she exhibited during her thesis exhibition at SAIC. The same segment was previously displayed at the Indianapolis International Airport in 2020. It was cut down to meet the size regulations for ArtFields, but it’s a work she is always adding to. In total, there are 20 feet of panels that can be rearranged.
She uses weaving, needlepoint, embroidery, punch needle, needle tatting, crochet, knitting, dyeing and spinning in her art practice. Everything she knows about textile art comes from a mix of self-teaching, what her great-grandmother taught her and her formal education at the Art Institute of Chicago.
“My great-great-grandmother Johanna Elkan lived in Dormagen, Germany in the 1920s and early ‘30s. All of the people in her village would bring their children to her to learn how to do different types of needle work. She could sew; she could knit; she could crochet; she could do embroidery; she could do needlepoint, various things,” she said. “And so she would teach them to their daughters, and then those daughters would then have either a source of income or just learn a skill that was helpful to their families. But the Holocaust happened, and my great-great-grandma was taken to a camp. And her daughter, my great-grandma who I was very close to growing up, was sent off to a Catholic family to do their mending and sewing for a while.”
Lewin’s great-grandmother, Emma Lewin, and her husband joined the French resistance movement. They stole paperwork from Nazis to help people escape. They were eventually caught as Catholics, rather than Jews. During this time, she sustained multiple injuries, including one that caused the loss of ability to use her right hand.
Growing up, Lewin’s great-grandmother told her about her family’s heritage.
“And it was something that I felt like was a loss in my family. That there’s this sense of loss of cultural identity but also the loss of technical generatively that came with that of this craft. And I wanted to learn it myself,” she said.
She has been in professional studio practice since 2015. She has had four solo exhibitions, participated in numerous group shows and exhibited her work in four states.
In 2022, her large-scale embroidered works were on view at the Anderson Museum of Art. She moved to Huntington last summer after completing her MFA in fiber and material studies at School of the Art Institute of Chicago. During her studies, she won the design call for Chicago Textile Week 2021 to engage in a collaborative project with Carnegie Fabrics and Epiphany Center for the Arts.
She relocated to the Huntington area while searching for academic positions and to be closer to her mother, who is the owner of Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques in the Central City Antiques District.
”I was relieved to come to West Virginia after completing my graduate studies. Spending time in nature after being in the claustrophobic atmosphere and pressure-filled environment of the city has been a much-needed respite for me and opened up the possibility for creative renewal in my practice,” she said.
Lewin’s artwork can be viewed by the general public beginning April 19. During the 11-day event, small businesses and galleries in Lake City will exhibit work by the juried artists. There will be several days of live musical performances, as well as communal art projects and activities for children. Visitors to Lake City can register to vote for People’s Choice 2D and 3D at the Visitor’s Center located on Main Street across from Nancy Devon Carsten Photography, where Lewin will be displaying her needlepoint. The competition will culminate on April 29 with the announcement of the prize winners of both the jury and people’s choice awards.