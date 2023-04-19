Jamie Lynn Lewin, a Huntington-based fiber artist, will be one of three artists representing West Virginia at ArtFields 2023 in one of the South's largest juried art competitions with over $100,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.
ArtFields is an annual event that is held in Lake City, South Carolina and will be celebrating it's eleventh year this April. In 2022, over a thousand artists from thirteen qualifying Southeastern states applied to exhibit their work in 2023, with only one entry per artist. Of those applicants, just over four hundred artists were juried into the citywide exhibition.
Lewin has been in professional studio practice since 2015. The thirty-year-old has had four solo exhibitions, participated in numerous group shows, and exhibited her work in Massachusetts, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. In 2022, her large scale embroidered works were on view at the Anderson Museum of Art. She moved to Huntington last summer after completing her MFA in Fiber and Material Studies at School of the Art Institute of Chicago. During her studies, she won the design call for Chicago Textile Week 2021 to engage in a collaborative project with Carnegie Fabrics and Epiphany Center for the Arts.
The artist relocated to the area while searching for academic positions and to be closer to her mother, who is the owner of Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques located in the Central City Antiques District. Lewin states, "I was relieved to come to West Virginia after completing my graduate studies. Spending time in nature after being in the claustrophobic atmosphere and pressure filled environment of the city has been a much needed respite for me and opened up the possibility for creative renewal in my practice." The artist has been inspired by West Virginia's textile heritage, due to its location along the quilt trail. Since Lewin came to West Virginia, she has been able to acquire a used floor loom she found in Point Pleasant and has begun experimenting with natural dyes and spinning biodegradable fibers for use in her work.
The artist employs weaving, needlepoint, embroidery, punch needle, needle tatting, crochet, knitting, dyeing, and spinning in her art practice and describes herself as an intuitive maker. She will be displaying a 5.5'x10' hand-stitched needlepoint work, entitled "In An Instant,"in the coming weeks at ArtFields. The work is a segment of a larger twenty-foot needlepoint she exhibited during her thesis exhibition at SAIC. The same segment was previously displayed at the Indianapolis International Airport in 2020.
The artwork can be viewed by the general public, beginning on April 19.
During the eleven day long event, small businesses and galleries in Lake City will exhibit work by the juried artists. There will be several days of live musical performances, as well as communal art projects and activities for children.
Visitors to Lake City can register to vote for People's Choice 2D and 3D at the Visitor's Center located on Main Street across from Nancy Devon Carsten Photography, where Lewin will be displaying her needlepoint. The competition will culminate on April 29th with the announcement of the prize winners of both the jury and people's choice awards.