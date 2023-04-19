Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Jamie Lynn Lewin, a Huntington-based fiber artist, will be one of three artists representing West Virginia at ArtFields 2023 in one of the South's largest juried art competitions with over $100,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.

ArtFields is an annual event that is held in Lake City, South Carolina and will be celebrating it's eleventh year this April. In 2022, over a thousand artists from thirteen qualifying Southeastern states applied to exhibit their work in 2023, with only one entry per artist. Of those applicants, just over four hundred artists were juried into the citywide exhibition.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings