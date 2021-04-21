MATEWAN — On Saturday, April 10, the Town of Matewan celebrated Easter with loads of fun for locals of all ages.
An estimated 300 people joined in on the fun hunting eggs, winning prizes and enjoying entertainment and free refreshments.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors this year. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Matewan Mayor Matt Moore said. “I would like to thank Jenna Chafin and Crystal Moore for all they done in putting today’s event together. The ladies in Town Hall that helped, and each person that helped prepare and hide the eggs or helped in any way at all. It was truly a group effort, and I appreciate each one of you!”
Attendees were also treated to a variety of performances including Lee Dean, the Lincoln County Cloggers and Chosen from New Beginning Community Church.
Moore also thanked the members of community for showing up and enjoying the day in the historic town and for always supporting the town events.