The annual fall festival at the Southside Mall, known as “Mall-tober Fest,” was held Thursday, Oct. 28. Hundreds of children and parents attended the event, which featured a costume contest by the Action in Mingo (AIM) Group, games, trick-or-treating inside the mall and trunk-or-treating outside on the parking lot. The event was just one of numerous Halloween-themed festivities held over the past weekend in Mingo and Pike counties.

