WASHINGTON D.C. — A Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant worth $16,648 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development was awarded to the Housing Authority of Mingo County, according to a news release from the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).
“Our government is partnering across all levels to provide people with the resources and tools they need to improve their lives,” Miller said. “I am happy to see President Trump and his administration continue to prioritize rural America. Together, we are working to give every West Virginian more opportunities for success.”
The Housing Counseling Program provides tenants and homeowners with advice and counseling on property maintenance, financial management and other matters that will help them improve their housing and/or financial situations.