CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously advanced a bill Monday providing 5% pay raises to state employees and an additional salary bump for state police troopers.
Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 531 on a 97-0 vote. Delegates Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia; John Hardy, R-Berkeley; and Margitta Mazzocchi, R-Logan, abstained. The bill returns to the Senate after the House Finance Committee allocated additional funding to troopers March 2.
Gov. Jim Justice requested across-the-board 5% pay raises for all state employees as part of his fiscal year 2023 budget. Most state employees will get their raise through agency funding supplements, which does not require legislation. However, state code requires that lawmakers sign off on pay raises for troopers, school teachers and school service personnel.
Senators advanced the governor’s request with relative ease, making no amendments to Senate Bill 531 during committee meetings or from the floor. Delegate Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, gave a floor speech Monday emphasizing the need for extra raises for troopers. He said there was “an immediate crisis in the Eastern Panhandle” over officer retention. He said the House Finance Committee’s decision to add raises was aimed at preventing officers from leaving for jobs across state lines.
Barrett said he is unsure what will happen to the trooper raises now that the bill is leaving the House.
“There’s no question that our state troopers deserve a pay raise,” he said. “I am concerned about its fate when it returns to the Senate because the fiscal note has now grown by $8 million.”
The 5% raise in the original bill would have given troopers a $2,550 base rate salary increase. If the House bill passes into law, that salary increase will be $10,000.
The House included the extra funds in its budget bill, as well as 15% pay hikes for foster care system employees. Republican delegates also cleared room for the revenue that would be lost under the proposed personal income tax phase-out.
The Senate, however, has left nearly all of Justice’s budget requests intact. Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has taken up neither the foster care pay raise nor the personal income tax repeal legislation, despite prodding from members within his own party to run the bills.
The House’s version of the budget bill is up for passage Tuesday morning.