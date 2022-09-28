Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 29th district — which includes southern Wayne and northern Mingo counties.

Republican Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay beat out opponents in the primary election to secure his party’s nomination and move forward to the general election. He works in education.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

