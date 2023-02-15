The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would create a public corporation to focus on energy development in the state’s coalfields.
The House voted 70-23 Friday after little discussion in favor of House Bill 3130, which would create the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.
HB 3130 would create the new authority consisting of four governor appointees and the Department of Economic Development secretary, who would chair the new public corporation.
The bill’s stated aim is to create jobs and promote opportunities for “energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing” in the state’s coalfields.
The legislation offers a loose definition of coalfields and would give wide latitude to the governor in selecting appointees to the authority who could serve up to two successive four-year terms.
HB 3130 defines “West Virginia coalfields” as any county that has economically benefited from the coal mining industry and has otherwise been or will be significantly affected by the industry.
The office could enter into agreements with any U.S. state or agency and enter into loans with contracting parties to finance any project.
HB 3130 requires only that all five authority members be West Virginia residents. Members are to serve without compensation.
The authority would have the power and duty to apply for and award grants, enter into secured loan agreements and invest funds to support and develop energy projects, energy storage and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields.
The Government Organization Committee amended HB 3130 to prohibit the proposed authority from buying property, a restriction embedded in the bill that its proposer, Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, said would keep the state from using tax dollars to buy land and add to land use restrictions imposed by carbon offset agreements.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by landowners in those agreements to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Carbon offset agreements, which have grown more common in West Virginia in recent years as out-of-state companies seek to slash their net carbon emissions to become more environmentally sustainable, connecting with forest landowners to create the agreements.
West Virginia Forestry Association executive director Eric Carlson told state lawmakers at a committee meeting last year that some companies are coming into the carbon market with “no-cut” contracts in which landowners defer harvesting for a period of time and get compensated for that period.
A greenhouse gas reduction program overseen by the California Air Resources Board under which many carbon offset agreements are struck allows timber harvesting.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has said that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, is HB 3130’s lead sponsor.
West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton told the Government Organization Committee Monday his trade group doesn’t support HB 3130.
“[W]e’re not aware of any project that could commence within the coalfields that needs this legislation to develop or materialize,” Hamilton said.
An Economic Development Authority-submitted fiscal note attached to the bill reports no financial impact on the state Economic Development Authority. But the note adds that the legislation would require an undetermined appropriation to set up a coalfields-based office and any consultants, attorneys or other personnel needed.
The authority would be required to submit a report of its activities and recommendations to the governor and the Joint Government and Finance Committee every other year starting in 2025.
All energy projects supported and developed by the authority under HB 3130 would be subject to Public Service Commission regulation.
HB 3130 now goes before the Senate.