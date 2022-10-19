Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 34th District, which includes southern Mingo County.

Incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert works in home health. He was first elected to the House in 2016 and has never held any other elected office.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you