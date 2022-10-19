WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 34th District, which includes southern Mingo County.
Incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert works in home health. He was first elected to the House in 2016 and has never held any other elected office.
Dean said in an interview before the primary if re-elected he wants to focus on unfinished road projects and other infrastructure needs in southern West Virginia. He said he thinks this will help bring other resources to the area as well.
“I want to focus as many resources to southern West Virginia as possible,” Dean said. “We have several road projects that are only partway completed. We have federal money that we need to be able to draw down. … I want to be able to focus on bringing resources, both infrastructure and financial resources to southern West Virginia.”
During that interview, Dean also said he feels he is a good representative of the values his constituents want to see addressed.
“Every job I’ve ever had has been a service job,” Dean said. “I feel like being in the House is also a service job because you’re there representing the people back home. You’re not representing yourself … I’ve always stood with conservative values. I’m 100% pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-coal. I think I share the values of 95% of Mingo County.”
Dean said in his candidate questionnaire for HD Media that he feels he still has work left to be done and can bring more to the table for Mingo County.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 21st district (Now 34th district) for the past 6 years,” Dean said. “I’ve worked hard to make sure our conservative values where represented at the Capitol. As the chair of the Select Committee on Coal Communities, I’m fighting to bring funding and new jobs to our area. We’ve accomplished a lot during my 3 terms, but we have a lot of work left to do.”
Democrat Mark Colegrove of Delbarton ran unopposed in the May primary. He currently works for West Virginia Paving.
Colegrove said in his candidate questionnaire for HD Media that he feels new industries need to be introduced to the state to bring back job opportunities.
“Bringing new industries and manufacturers in to provide new jobs for our work force and training workers to work these jobs,” Colegrove said. “Currently there is few opportunities after college to come back to work in my district. Also, we have to many working away from home to provide for their families. Bringing new jobs to my district is a priority.”
Colegrove said this creation of jobs could be huge for retaining population in southern West Virginia as families continue to struggle.
“I have been a resident of Mingo County my entire life, and I am passionate about bettering my community,” Colegrove said. “Recently I have seen much of our population lost due to the lack of jobs and opportunities. If elected, I plan to work diligently with other representatives to create new jobs in my district.”
Colegrove said if elected, he wants the chance to represent the area’s values and to bring growth to the county.
“I am an avid family man and have built my family upon Christian faith and morals,” Colegrove said. “If elected, I will represent and honor this state to the best of my ability, I’ll take with me the resilience and livelihood of what it means to be a true West Virginian.”
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is offered Oct. 26-Nov. 5.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.