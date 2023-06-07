HUNTINGTON — The first Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail, presented by the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), features nine locally famous hot dog stands.
Participants who make a purchase at five of the nine participating restaurants will receive a novelty hot dog pin. Those who make a purchase from all nine will receive a hot dog T-shirt.
“As the unofficial hot dog capital of West Virginia, we wanted to do something fun for the community and encourage people to visit. This has been talked about for a long time, and I am excited to see it come to life,” said Anna Adkins, director of sales and marketing at the Huntington Area CVB.
Every purchase counts toward completing the trail, whether it’s a classic hot dog or a side dish. A purchase must be made at each stop to qualify. There is one prize per completed passport.
“Everybody goes crazy about our homemade root beer,” said Kimberly Smith, a supervisor at Frostop.
Spenser Farley, manager of Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Barboursville, says his favorite menu item is the chicken sandwich.
“I think hot dog stands are kind of old fashioned and I think West Virginia just held on a lot longer. I think everybody else has moved on to new businesses and moving with the times, but hot dog stands kind of seem like a staple of the older times and the older generation. So I think West Virginia just keeps that tradition alive,” Farley said.
Nostalgia is a big driver for other restaurants on the trail too.
“I guess here, in West Virginia, I get a lot of people from out of town coming in and they’ve moved away from here and went to like Florida or out west and they say they just can’t find it like that anywhere else. So, I guess West Virginia just knows how to do it right,” Smith said.
To participate, create a free Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail account online at https://visithuntingtonwv.org/hotdogtrail/. Select the appropriate business then tap “Open” and then tap “Proceed.” Ask the server for the site-specific password and enter it.
Adkins said in the first week after the trail launched, nearly 200 people made accounts.
Brandon Roberts, a manager at the Midway West Drive-In said the trail has drawn several people to Midway so far and that they’ve had quite a few inquiries about it.
“Listen, being from Huntington, it’s a deep-rooted hot dog culture here. Obviously, you’ve got Frostop, Midway and Stewarts and it’s one of those things where we are competitive, but I think we have the best dog, you know, it’s been on through Food Network. So that means something, right?” Roberts said.
Those who share their hot dog trail experience on social media using #HuntingtonHotDogTrail will be entered into a monthly drawing for hot dog-themed prizes.
The trail includes Dog Haus Biergarten in Barboursville; Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Barboursville; Frostop Drive-In; Hazelett’s Triple H Drive Inn; Hillbilly Hot Dogs; Midway West Drive-In; Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in Barboursville, Huntington and Lavalette; Shaffers Drive-In in Milton; and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs in Kenova and Huntington.
Many of these restaurants have been open for decades. The two oldest are Midway, which opened in 1939, and Stewarts, which opened in 1932.
Midway, Farley’s and Frostop, all say their fresh, house-made sauce is what makes the hot dogs at each location unique.
“A lot of care and love goes into that (sauce) and it’s been the same way for 80 years. So I think 80 years is enough time to really solidify how good it can be and how good it is,” Roberts said.