WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center, the new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital, approached the Williamson City Council for a financial donation to help cover costs for completion of work on the building.
David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, said work on the hospital has taken much longer than initially anticipated by the center when they first decided to purchase the facility.
“As you guys know, back a couple years ago we bought Williamson Memorial Hospital out of bankruptcy,” Jewell said. “We had all intents and purposes of doing a little bit of remodeling on the outside, a little bit of minimal construction on the inside and be open a year or so ago.”
Jewell said the major thing that set the timeline back was needing to get the building to updated safety standards.
“Some things happened,” Jewell said. “Sanitary lines needed replaced. The big issue was when OHFLAC came in. Once the last patient left the hospital, then none of the hospital codes got grandfathered in so everything had to be brought up to current code, which is understandable and needed but came with additional cost.”
Jewell did not ask for a specific amount from the city, but said the center has just been asking entities to donate if they can. Jewell said they estimate the creation of roughly 100 new jobs for the area when the hospital reopens, with hopes to grow operations and provide more services as time goes on.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield asked Jewell to provide something in writing to the city with a formal request for the council to review.
Williamson Health and Wellness approached the Mingo County Commission earlier this month with a request for up to $1 million from economic development funds. The commission tabled the request from the new owners May 17 while awaiting additional information.
Tom Ward, counsel for the commission, said he wanted to go on record during the meeting and remind the commission that he had asked for financials and other information from Williamson Health and Wellness after their presentation at the previous meeting. As of the meeting last Tuesday, Ward said he had not received anything.
Jewell said in his presentation to the commission that Williamson Health and Wellness Center purchased the hospital in bankruptcy court for $3.128 million. He said after the purchase, they began seeing more work was needed on the building than initially thought.
Jewell said the center has already spent $4 million so far on upgrades. He said they anticipate the total project cost, including the funds used to purchase the facility, will be $9.8 million.
The commission directed Jewell to communicate with Ward so the request could be taken under advisement, and for a quick turnaround said they’d put the request on their next meeting agenda for May 17. No representative from Williamson Health and Wellness attended that follow-up meeting.