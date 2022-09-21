CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has started a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state to offer additional help to struggling homeowners.
These agencies offer a variety of services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more.
“Homeowners across the state were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program exists to help homeowners with their delinquent housing costs, we also recognize a need exists for financial counseling,” said Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, which administers WVHR, in a news release. “Through these partnerships, we can connect homeowners with housing counseling services to help them work through circumstances that may affect their ability to maintain homeownership.”
To qualify for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, the property must be an owner-occupied, primary residence located in the state. The program can help with past-due utilities, taxes, and other eligible housing costs. Mortgages must be at least 90 days past-due to qualify. However, homeowners who own their homes free and clear may also be eligible for assistance, and homeowners who do not need mortgage assistance may still receive help with other eligible costs.
“The pandemic showed that even the most responsible homeowner can still face a crisis that causes them to fall behind in their housing payments,” Boggess said. “Many of our neighbors lost their jobs, had their wages cut, or saw increased costs because of the pandemic. Inflation and other economic factors make budgets tighter for many families across the state. These housing counseling agencies can help all homeowners, even those who don’t qualify for assistance, get their finances back on track, giving them greater financial security.”
Partner agencies include:
- CCCS of the Mid-Ohio Valley, serving Calhoun, Doddridge, Harrison, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood
- Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, serving Kanawha, Boone, Fayette, and Putnam, as well as virtual counseling across the state as needed.
- Housing Authority of Mingo County, serving Mingo, Logan, Wayne, McDowell, and Wyoming