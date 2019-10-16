MC homecoming.JPG

Mingo Central High School held the 2019 Homecoming game on Friday at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium. Maliyah Martin was named the new Queen and C.W. Manley was crowned King at halftime of the Miners’ 56-34 win over the Nitro Wildcats.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

RED JACKET — Mingo Central High School held its 2019 Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 11, at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium. Maliyah Martin was named the new Queen and C.W. Manley was crowned King at halftime of the Miners’ 56-34 win over the Nitro Wildcats. For more on the big win, check out our sports section.