MCCARR, Ky. — The site of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud “Hog Trial” was used during the November election Tuesday. This site is also known for being the location where the “Election Day Fight” took place.
During the days of the feud, Election Day was often more than a day of civic duty but was a festive event where people from all around the region would gather to mingle, play music and perhaps indulge in moonshine, according to information from the Pike County Tourism CVB.
Ellison Hatfield and Tolbert McCoy got into an argument at the Blackberry Creek polling station on Aug. 5, 1882, resulting in Ellison’s death.
The Hog Trial/Election Day site is also famous for being the site where Johnse Hatfield, son of Devil Anse Hatfield, and Roseanna McCoy, daughter of Randolph McCoy, met and fell in love. This story is often characterized as a Romeo and Juliet story, given that Devil Anse Hatfield and Randolph McCoy would become locked in a blood feud. Though Johnse and Roseanna’s romance didn’t last, it did serve to further fuel this already sensationalized story, shaping “the world’s most famous feud.”
“I think it’s an interesting idea to have the Hog Trial cabin serve as the polling site for this November’s election,” said Jay Shepherd, Pike County Tourism CVB marketing director. “Not only does this highlight the history of that site, but it also reminds us to not let our passions get the best of us,” said Shepherd, referring to the Election Day Fight. “The modifications to this, and the interest surrounding this site becoming a polling location is sure to delight our visitors and motorcoach travelers.”