20221109-wdn-hogtrial.jpg

The site of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud “Hog Trial.”

 Courtesy of Pike County Tourism CVB

MCCARR, Ky. — The site of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud “Hog Trial” was used during the November election Tuesday. This site is also known for being the location where the “Election Day Fight” took place.

During the days of the feud, Election Day was often more than a day of civic duty but was a festive event where people from all around the region would gather to mingle, play music and perhaps indulge in moonshine, according to information from the Pike County Tourism CVB.

