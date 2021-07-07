WILLIAMSON — Hatfield-McCoy Trails has been working on improving the Trail 10 access road in Williamson for the past two months, and work seems to have finally come to an end as the trail system paved a brand new entrance ramp for riders this past week.
Previously, rain and water runoff as well as large pieces of gravel from the prior dirt entrance ramp would run onto the roadway and city sidewalks and cause issues for motorists and pedestrians.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield thanked the trail system for the improvements to the trailhead, which has seen an uptick in traffic in recent years.
“We would like to once again thank Jeff Lusk and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority for nicely paving the entrance to the trailhead here in Williamson as promised,” Hatfield said. “This is the best the trailhead access has been since its creation. This measure protects the integrity of our sidewalks and streets and provides safe passage for our trail riders and local traffic.”
Tug Valley Area CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson echoed those sentiments in a post on the CVB’s Facebook page.
“For the first time in Williamson’s ‘Trail History’ we have a paved entrance! The Tug Valley Area CVB would like to thank the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Crews for their awesome work today on the new approach ramp to the entrance of Trail 10! Previously, gravel and large rocks would spill out into the road (4th Avenue) causing hazards for drivers but that issue has completely been resolved with this newly paved section,” the post read. “This will make things significantly better for both our trail riders and drivers who travel this section of our city.”