PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hillbilly Days 2022 will take place in Pikeville, Kentucky, from April 21-23.
The featured concert for this year’s festival will take place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thursday, April 21. Dustin Lynch will bring his “Party Mode” tour to the arena with special guest Sean Stemaly.
Below is the released schedule of events:
Thursday, April 21
- 10 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. — Hillbilly Days Carnival at the Downtown Pikeville Riverfill.
- 1:30 p.m. — Puppet Show and Mini Children’s Parade (Taking Down Big Tobacco), Pike County Health Department Booth in the parking garage.
- 4:30 — 6 p.m. — Live music at Appalachian Wireless Arena Mountain Top Media Stage, Main St. Burden of Proof.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pike County Courthouse Stage, corner of Division and Main streets.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pikeville City Park Stage, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- 5 — 6 p.m. — Opening ceremony at Pikeville City Park, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- 7 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Men UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- 7:30 p.m. — Dustin Lynch “Party Mode” tour at Appalachian Wireless Arena, feat. Sean Stemaly.
- 8 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Women UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- At dark — Appalachian Wireless fireworks show (rescheduled for Friday in case of rain).
Friday, April 22
8-11:30 a.m. — Hillbilly Breakf
- ast Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge. 120 Pike St., downtown Pikeville.
- 10 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. — Hillbilly Days Carnival at the Downtown Pikeville Riverfill.
- 11:30 a.m. — Puppet Show and Mini Children’s Parade (Taking Down Big Tobacco) Pike County Health Department Booth in the parking garage.
- Noon — Hatfields & McCoys Exhibits guided tour. Big Sandy Heritage Center, 172 Division St. (4th Floor), Pikeville.
- 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — Dino Roar! Tour presented by ARH Dinosaurs brought to life. Showtimes 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at intersection of Hambley and Huffman; 6 p.m. at intersection of Main and Division.
- 1-10 p.m. — Live music at Appalachian Wireless Arena Mountain Top Media Stage, Main Street: 1-2 p.m., Alex Blankenship; 2-3 p.m., Dempsey & Hall; 3-4 p.m., Bill Dotson; 4-5 p.m., Midnight Gypsy’s; 5-6 p.m., Donaven Blevins and The Hillbilly Drive Band; 6-7 p.m., Eddie Jenkins & The 606 Sound; 7-8 p.m., Kudzu Killers; 8-9 p.m., Them Dirty Vandels; 9-10 p.m., Bek and The Starlight Revue.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pike County Courthouse Stage, corner of Division and Main streets.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pikeville City Park Stage, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- 2 p.m. — Puppet Show and Mini Children’s Parade (Taking Down Big Tobacco) Pike County Health Department Booth in the parking garage.
- 6 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Men UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- 7 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Women UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- 7:30 p.m. — Reno Collier, The Appalachian Center for the Arts. Tickets $25/pe
- rson (plus fee). TheAppArts.org.
- 8 p.m. — Brother Smith, Broken Throne Brewing’s Great Hall.
Saturday, April 23
9 a.m. — Hillbilly Days Run for t
- he Kids Registration at 7 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. Garfield House at Pikeville City Park. Contact: allisonpowers24@gmail.com.
- 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Hillbilly Car Show in the Connection Church parking lot, 220 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville. Info: Billy Castle 606-887-7178.
- 10 a.m. — midnight — Hillbilly Days Carnival at the Downtown Pikeville Riverfill.
- 10 a.m. — Stump Speaking, Pike County Courthouse Square, corner of Division and Main streets.
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. — Dino Roar! Tour presented by ARH Dinosaurs brought to life. Show times 11 a.m., 1 p.m. at intersection of Hambley and Huffman, 4 p.m. at intersection of Main and Division.
- Noon — 8 p.m. — Live music at Appalachian Wireless Arena Mountain Top Media Stage, Main Street: noon-1 p.m., Dustin Yocum; 1-2 p.m., Idletime; 2-3 p.m., Dustin Hoover; 3-4 p.m., Rock of Ages; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Johnny Pop & The September Rain; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Down to the River; 6:30-8 p.m., Bedford.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pike County Courthouse Stage, corner of Division and Main streets.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pikeville City Park Stage, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- Noon — The Origin & Truth of the Hillbilly Image Guided Tour at the Big Sandy Heritage Center, 172 Division St. (4th Floor), Pikeville.
- 2 p.m. — Hillbill
- y Parade, Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville.
- 8 p.m. — Mountain Grrl Experience Kickoff, Broken Throne Brewing’s Great Hall.
For more information visit hillbillydays.com.