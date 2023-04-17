PIKEVILLE, KY., — Hillbilly Days 2023 will come to downtown Pikeville on April 20, 21, and 22.
The event is one of Kentucky’s most popular festivals, featuring a variety of fun for the whole family. Food vendors, a carnival, and three stages of live music that offer an array of performances. Attendees can enjoy a parade, hillbilly outfits, a parade, and many other attractions.
Trace Adkins will bring the “Somewhere in America Tour” to Hillbilly Days 2023, featuring special guest James Barker Band on April 22.
- Hillbilly Days Carnival, Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Located at the Riverfill
- Opening Ceremony, Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at Pikeville City Park
- Hillbilly Degree Work, Thursday, Men 7 p.m. and Women 8 p.m. Friday, Men 6 p.m. and Women 7 p.m. located at the University of Pikeville Gymnasium
- 3 Stages of Live Music, Thursday through Saturday, located at Pikeville City Park
- Appalachian Wireless Fireworks Show, Thursday at dark, reschedule to Friday in case of rain
- Hillbilly Breakfast, Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. located at Thomas C. Cecil Mason Lodge, Downtown Pikeville
- Stump Speaking, Saturday, 10 a.m. at the Historic Pike County Courthouse Square
- Great Lakes Lumberjack Show, Friday and Saturday
- Hillbilly Car Show, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at The connection Church Parking Lot
- Hillbilly Parade, Saturday 2 p.m. on Hambley Blvd.
For more information on Hillbilly Days 2023, visit the website, www.hillbillydays.com or call 606-432-5063.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.