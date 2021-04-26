WILLIAMSON — The official canvassing of votes for the Williamson primary election was held Monday, April 19, at City Hall, and one race was not certified because a candidate requested a recount.
According to Williamson City Clerk Cheri Horton, incumbent Sherri Hairston-Brown asked for a recount in the race for the open city council seat for Ward II.
According to totals given on election night, Hairston-Brown was bested by Democratic challenger Stuart Hight by a total of 59-56 -- a margin of only three votes.
Horton said that Hight gained one vote from an absentee ballot during the election canvass to raise his total to 60 and increase the margin to four, but Hairston-Brown still requested a recount, which took place on Monday at 4 p.m.
During the recount, Hight actually added two votes to his advantage on Hairston brown as he remained the winner by a final tally of 62 votes for Hight to 54 for Hairston-Brown.
All votes from Ward II were counted aloud one-by-one by Horton and tallied b city officials while members of the council and Mayor Charlie Hatfield also tallied the votes to be assured that the totals matched.
Horton said that Hairston-Brown was required to pay a $50 bond in order for the recount to take place.
All other races in the election were certified, as Joseph Bucci was officially named the council winner for Ward I, Ralphie Hall landed the most votes in Ward 3, while Michael Casey was the top vote-getter in the city's 4th Ward.
In the mayor's race, incumbent Charlie Hatfield gained the Democratic nomination while David Jewell was unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Williamson's general election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.