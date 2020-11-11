SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A new business recently opened in the Tug Valley area as Hideaway Novelties Smoke and Vape opened their third location at the Appalachian Plaza in South Williamson, Kentucky, on Friday.
The business is co-owned by founder Michael Kiser and CEO Tony LoRe and opened its first location in 2017. They now have three locations in Pike County, a store in the outskirts of Coal Run past the old Mullens School and another location in Virgie just past Penny Road.
“We’re known for being a full-service smoke shop, but we offer a full-service vape store as well,” LoRe said. “We have some all-natural products that help people transition off of opiates and try to live a cleaner life. We have CBDs here that help people with chronic pains.”
LoRe said his favorite item they sell is the Kratom, which is a herbal extract taken from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia.
“It just has so many healing properties to it. It can really help out, and it’s changed a lot of people’s lives,” LoRe said. “We have some success stories, people that have come off of suboxone, which is terribly addictive.”
LoRe said people use it for different reasons including to treat ADHD, for energy, concentration and mood enhancers, among other benefits.
The store also sells clothing from a local business called Happy Hippy Factory, which is handmade locally by a husband and wife.
“We’ve got to have the largest selection of incense around. Wild berry is really popular, but we have around 70 different scents,” LoRe said. “And that’s just the scents, we also have cones and the essential oils.”
The Hideaway Novelties Smoke and Vape newest location is next to the Pizza Hut in the Appalachian Plaza and will be open seven days a week.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday , 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.hideawaynovelties.com.