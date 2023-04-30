HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm will open for its 27th public season this week with traditional activities to experience and new exhibits to explore.
Beginning on Thursday, May 4, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through October. The annual Spring Festival, and official kickoff of the 2023 spring and summer season, is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“So this is celebrating our 27 years as a public museum, but it’s the 50-year anniversary of our founders Mike and Henriella Perry moving to the land and starting it all. There is a brand new exhibit called ‘50 Years on the Farm’ and the exhibit actually covers way more than just 50 years of the land. It goes back to the earliest things we can find from before anybody even lived on it, to it being a German dairy farm and the original dairy barn,” said Rebekah Franks, the wildlife director at Heritage Farm.
In addition to the new “50 Years on the Farm” exhibit, a musical called “Down in the Holler” pays homage to Mike and Henriella Perry’s story. The 40-minute show was created by former Marshall University professor Jesse Nolan, whose family used to come to the farm every week before they moved to Florida. Nolan and his wife act as Mike and Henriella. It will debut live during Saturday’s festival at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There is also the new “Trapper’s Trail” walking path, connecting the frontier cabin and the trapper’s cabin. It’s an opportunity to learn about how early Appalachian settlers used native wildlife as indicators of healthy habitats.
“So it’s not just a history of how our ancestors had to survive and settle the area. It’s also kind of a thank you and homage to the animals that helped us be able to settle and survive here,” Franks said.
The farm has also welcomed new animals since last season. A male and female elk pair from Morgantown now call Heritage Farm their home. Franks says the farm also recently welcomed a new baby lamb.
“We’re naming her Mary, from ‘Mary had a Little Lamb’ and she is doing quite well and was actually kind of a surprise. We knew that we had a male and female paired together for breeding, but we never knew she was pregnant because the Scottish Blackface species has tons of wool. And we just thought, ‘Oh, well, she’s got quite the winter coat’ and then, surprise, the other day we had a baby lamb. We were so excited and she’s doing great and mom is doing great and she’ll be able to be seen on the wagon rides, all summer long,” she said.
Another new addition is the farm’s mascot: Wilder.
“We chose the box turtle because we wanted a native wildlife species to be our mascot,” she said.
She explained that box turtles are a fascinating and under-appreciated species.
“They make their own home. Their shell is their shelter and so they’re the ultimate settler, right?
“They came with their home and they are able to survive all sorts of weather. They’re opportunistic feeders. They eat just about anything. They’re up for the challenge of eating and they are really understated,” she said. “They’re very pretty, but a lot of people don’t think of them that way. They have good camouflage, but once you get a closer look at them, they’re absolutely gorgeous. So we kind of think of that as an allegory for Appalachia itself. So we thought the box turtle represented Appalachia and our people with their cool adaptations and survivability.”
In addition to these new ventures, the farm also offers its traditional festival activities. The museums will be open, there will be glass blowing demonstrations, bread baking, a working saw mill and more. New Adventure Park elements are expected to be available later in the summer.
Visitors can also book a special experience or tour during non-operating hours at Heritage Farm. There are general, family and themed guided museum tours to help deepen visitors’ understanding and appreciation of Appalachia and its people. During the Barnyard Basics workshop, visitors will join a member of the animal care team as they go through their daily duties. The Blacksmith Basics is a three- to four-hour class with the farm’s blacksmith, who will show visitors not only the skills needed, but also the lessons of faith that can be learned through the craft.
“So it’s a hidden gem within our community because all in one, it is a place to get with your family where there’s something for everyone to do and enjoy. I mean, there are animals to see and interact with, there’s adventure courses to complete, there’s museums to explore. There are trails, there’s artisans, there’s good food, there’s craft-making, playgrounds. It’s really an all-in-one place. ‘Museum’ doesn’t necessarily accurately reflect all that we have to offer and for people to discover all the joys and pride of Appalachia and natural and cultural history as well,” she said.