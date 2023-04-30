Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm will open for its 27th public season this week with traditional activities to experience and new exhibits to explore.

Beginning on Thursday, May 4, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through October. The annual Spring Festival, and official kickoff of the 2023 spring and summer season, is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

