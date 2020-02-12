Residents in Mingo County and nearby Pike County, Kentucky, spent this past week keeping an eye on rising rivers and creeks from heavy rains.
Many tributaries blocked roadways, as the Tug Fork River was on the rise.
There were reports of mudslides, ponding of water and other debris in the roadways throughout the area. Motorists and homeowners were advised to be on alert for high water and continue to monitor the water if they live by or near any stream.
Mingo County Schools closed school due to the widespread flooding Friday after an early dismissal Thursday.
Doug Goolsby, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for Mingo County, said he and his staff monitored the situation.
No injuries were reported, but there were reports of several rescues via boat after motorists attempted to drive through high waters and got stuck.
The Tug Fork River saw a crest crest at around 34 feet early Friday morning in Williamson, and later in the day at Kermit the river crested at 37.16 feet.
Tug Valley residents should be on alert as more heavy rain was in the forecast this week, which could lead to some more water issues, especially in poor drainage areas, according to a release from the National Weather Service in Charleston.