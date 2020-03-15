More than two inches of rain fell overnight Thursday, March 12, which caused several flash-flooding issues in Mingo and Pike counties. Firemen from nearly every local fire department spent Thursday morning directing traffic and making sure no motorists were stranded in deep water. After the water receded, firemen and volunteers alike spent the day cleaning up mud that was left behind by the roaring waters. No injuries were reported, but one woman in the Williamson area was temporarily displaced after mudslide hit her home, according to Chattaroy Fire Chief Joe Rumora.
Heavy rains causes water issues in Mingo, Pike counties
jmccormick
