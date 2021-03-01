Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Extensive rainfall over this past weekend caused widespread flooding issues across the Tug River Valley area Monday, March 1. Roads were blocked in various parts of Mingo and Pike counties, and first responders stayed busy with multiple reports of stranded motorists and residents trapped inside their homes. Weather reports said the area had received upward of 4 inches of rainfall as of Monday morning. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Tug Fork in Williamson had reached 35 feet and was still on the rise, according to the National Weather Service. The higher the river gets, the more the tributaries that feed into the river back up causing those waterways to spill into surrounding communities and roadways. No injuries were reported as of press time, but several homeowners and business owners in the region are reporting extensive damage. The Tug River was expected to crest Monday night at 38.6 feet.