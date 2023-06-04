Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON – The HeArt of West Virginia will host a Creative Callout on June 9 at 6 p.m. to plan a gallery space downtown.

Creative Callout’s mission is getting community members involved in growing the arts community in Williamson according to the organization. Creative Callout meetings consist of an informal evening of discussion of art events and opportunities, and an open forum for ideas. All local artists and anyone interested in the arts are encouraged to participate and give insight.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

