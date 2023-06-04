WILLIAMSON – The HeArt of West Virginia will host a Creative Callout on June 9 at 6 p.m. to plan a gallery space downtown.
Creative Callout’s mission is getting community members involved in growing the arts community in Williamson according to the organization. Creative Callout meetings consist of an informal evening of discussion of art events and opportunities, and an open forum for ideas. All local artists and anyone interested in the arts are encouraged to participate and give insight.
Founder of Creative Callout and the nonprofit HeArt of West Virginia Jim Pajarillo said these events often foster needed discussions.
“The Creative Callout is an open invitation community meeting where arts and culture matters are discussed and planned," Pajarillo said. "These meetings have taken place on a semi-regular basis for the last five years. This upcoming meeting will focus on developing art gallery space in downtown Williamson. Since we treat the meetings as open forums, other matters can be discussed depending on the attendees’ concerns.”
When asked what HeArt of West Virginia means and stands for, Pajarillo stated the organization is focused on creating a more open and welcoming art community in southern West Virginia.
“HeArt of West Virginia is a nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting the arts and health in the community," Pajaillo said. "HeArt launched in April with an Art Salon Party and is now making plans to turn a downtown storefront on Third Avenue in Williamson into a permanent art space.”
Pajarillo added that, while the organization officially launched under its current name earlier this year, work has been happening from the organization since before COVID-19.
“The leadership behind the HeArt of West Virginia has been hosting Creative Callout meetings since its inception and matches with the HeArt of West Virginia’s philosophy of including opportunities for the community to provide input and ideas when creating strategies for growing the community," Pajarillo said.
The Creative Callout will take place at 29 East 3rd Ave. in Williamson.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.