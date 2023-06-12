Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PXL_20230609_222011690[9394].jpg
The HeART of West Virginia hosted a Creative Callout in its new space on Third Avenue Friday, June 9.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia met Friday in its newly rented downtown space for a Creative Callout to plan an art gallery.

Artists from Mingo and neighboring counties in West Virginia and Kentucky discussed how to maximize the space on Third Avenue and turn it into a hub for an art revival downtown.

