WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia met Friday in its newly rented downtown space for a Creative Callout to plan an art gallery.
Artists from Mingo and neighboring counties in West Virginia and Kentucky discussed how to maximize the space on Third Avenue and turn it into a hub for an art revival downtown.
“I was really impressed by the enthusiasm of the artists who attended the Creative Callout,” said Jim Pajarillo of the HeART of West Virginia. “Our group’s plan is to allow the artists as much creative freedom as practical when shaping and designing the space, which from the looks of things will be a very strong gallery in terms of quality. I left the meeting Friday night with the feeling that our area is taking another positive step towards building a true artist community.”
More information will be announced as more details come together, including a date and time for the next Creative Callout session.