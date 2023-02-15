WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia and the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts came together to host the groups’ first Creative Callout of 2023.
WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia and the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts came together to host the groups’ first Creative Callout of 2023.
Artists from various mediums discussed personal projects and collaborations for upcoming events.
Jim Pajarillo, who is a part of both organizations, said the meeting was productive both for networking and for creating ideas for new events in the area. He said one main goal from the event was discussing a private launch party for the HeART of West Virginia to officially mark the creating of the entity.
Pajarillo said the working idea is an “Art Jam” where an extensive list of locals will be invited to come together for a day of creating and enjoying live music. He said more details on that event will be announced once finalized.
The HeART of West Virginia will also continue its Open Mic Nights at 3 Guys in downtown Williamson, with an event scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
