Local artists discussing event ideas and upcoming projects during a Creative Callout Thursday, Feb. 9.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia and the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts came together to host the groups’ first Creative Callout of 2023.

Artists from various mediums discussed personal projects and collaborations for upcoming events.

