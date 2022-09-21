HARDY, Ky. — The annual Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well in Hardy, Kentucky, took place Sunday. The event brought together descendants of the Hatfield and McCoy families to reflect on their complicated shared history.
“We come back here because this is a sacred place for us,” said Ron McCoy, a direct descendent of Randolph McCoy. “It was a house that became a battleground that is now a memorial. It’s not shared by me alone; it’s shared by Hatfields and McCoys. We come here to make peace.”
The service was held on the grounds where the McCoy house formerly stood, next to the well. The site of the original Randolph McCoy home on Blackberry Creek, which was burned Jan. 1, 1888, during a Hatfield raid, is now a historic landmark.
“This is a very sacred site for my family,” Ron said. “The whole trajectory of my family’s history changed here on January 1, 1888. … The story didn’t end here on January 1, 134 years ago. It’s still ongoing, and what we do is important.”
According to the Kentucky Historical Society, the Hatfields’ raid on the home of the McCoy family patriarch during the early hours of New Year’s Day stemmed from the efforts of the Kentucky state government to extradite members of the Hatfield clan for their alleged roles in the pawpaw incident of 1883.
Not only did the Hatfield crew burn the McCoy home, they also stuck around to shoot and attack the McCoys as they fled the flames. The attack was organized by “Cap” Hatfield, a son of William “Devil Anse.” Two of McCoy’s children died in the raid.
The descendants of both sides in the famous feud now view each other as family and have said the past they share binds them together.
“I never got to have a brother until I met him,” said Billy Hatfield, a direct descendent of “Devil Anse” Hatfield.
Ron said the two families are a testament to what can happen when people set differences aside. He said the work the two families do together is to preserve the history, but also to make peace with it.
“Every morning I think I get up and the world is a little crazier,” Ron said. “The vitriol and the hatred. … We need to get away from that. This is a miracle that Hatfields and McCoys, if anybody should hate each other it should be us. But I love my brother Billy.”
The event was attended by Pike County and Kentucky state leadership in addition to descendants from the Hatfield and McCoy families. Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days was hosted by the Pike County Tourism CVB.
